Trump doc says president’s men raided his office after he revealed use of hair growth drug

Three men, including President Trump’s former bodyguard and one of his company’s lawyers, showed up at his Manhattan doctor’s office last year and confiscated the president’s medical records. Dr. Harold Bornstein said the “raid” happened two days after he told a reporter that he had prescribed a hair loss drug for the intricately coiffed commander-in-chief. More…