Trump labels CNN as ‘fake news’ in fiery press conference tirade

Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of abuse on two media outlets Wednesday, calling CNN “fake news” and BuzzFeed a “failing piece of garbage” in a fiery diatribe during his first news conference since Election Day. The attacks came a day after CNN reported the president-elect was given a two-page intelligence briefing Friday on dirt the Russian government supposedly had on him. More…