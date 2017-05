Trump says Kathy Griffin ‘should be ashamed of herself’

Donald Trump’s 11-year-old son Barron saw his father’s severed head on television, courtesy of a shock-value photo shoot starring D-list comedian Kathy Griffin, and thought it was real. First lady Melania Trump said ‘When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.’ More…