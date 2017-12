Tucker Carlson Debates Canada Liberal Party Leader on Ontario LGGBDTTTIQQAAP Training for Teachers

Tucker Carlson reported that Canadian teachers in one part of Ontario are being forced to attend a “LGGBDTTTIQQAAP” training session. Former Canadian Liberal Party President Stephen LeDrew said no one generally goes by the acronym “LGGBDTTTIQQAAP” but instead simply “LGBTQ.” More…