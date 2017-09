TV Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Down Again On Day Of Player Protests

On a day full of criticism from Donald Trump, political protests, linked arms, players taking a knee during the national anthem, and renewed pleas for unity from the league, NBC and the NFL took a ratings hit on Sunday Night Football. Amid cheers and boos from fans at FedEx Field in Maryland last night, the SNF season declined 10% from early numbers of the comparable game of last year. More…