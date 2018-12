Two-year-old who loves garbage trucks gets surprise swag from trashman

Two-year-old Evan Brenneman is enamored with the orange trash truck that stops at his Plainfield, Ind., home each week to the point that he’s befriended the driver. While waiting to greet Ray’s Trash Service driver James Bullock from his home Thursday, Evan was surprised with a backpack full of swag from the trash hauler that included a T-shirt, beanie, stickers and a miniature orange trash truck. More…