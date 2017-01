UFC’s Dana White fires back at ‘uppity 80-year-old’ Meryl Streep after MMA dig

Meryl Streep didn’t just take a dig at President-elect Donald Trump in her speech at last night’s Golden Globe Awards. The actress also dissed fans of football and MMA fighting. And UFC President Dana White is not happy about it. Calling the actress an "uppity, 80-year-old lady," White said he’s not surprised to find out Streep isn’t in the UFC’s top demographic. More…