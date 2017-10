Unarmed Security Guard Took On Las Vegas Killer Stephen Paddock

Jesus Campos had no firearm when he found Stephen Paddock and approached his room on the 32rd floor of Mandalay Bay on Sunday night. Paddock, who had rigged cameras in the hallway and on the peephole of the door, saw Campos coming and fired through the door, hitting him in the leg. When Campos was hit, he radioed casino dispatch and told him his location — and Paddock’s. More…