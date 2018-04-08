‘Unsafe to the community’: Facebook takes on pro-Trump Diamond and Silk
The hilarious duo of Diamond and Silk is a danger to society. That’s according to Facebook. The pro-Trump pair posted on the embattled social media platform on Friday night, saying after months of correspondence, they were deemed to be “unsafe to the community.” More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at April 8, 2018
