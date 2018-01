Video shows car stuck in second story of office

Dramatic CCTV has revealed exactly how a car ended up wedged in the second story of a California dental office after pictures of the crash baffled the internet. Footage taken in Santa Ana, California, shows the vehicle speeding across an intersection before hitting a road divider. It can then be seen sailing through the air for a brief moment before smashing into the side of the office building, where it got stuck. More…