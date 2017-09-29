Warriors blast ‘terrible’ Sports Illustrated cover on unity
Warriors star Stephen Curry and coach Steve Kerr are part of SI’s attempt to show how sports have united in the wake of a national divide about many social and political issues, but specifically in recent days about President Donald Trump’s clash with professional leagues. More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at September 29, 2017
Filed in category: Amusing, Celebrities, Obvious, Politics, Social, Sports, Tabloid,
Filed in category: Amusing, Celebrities, Obvious, Politics, Social, Sports, Tabloid,