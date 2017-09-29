Friday September 29, 2017
Warriors blast ‘terrible’ Sports Illustrated cover on unity

Warriors star Stephen Curry and coach Steve Kerr are part of SI’s attempt to show how sports have united in the wake of a national divide about many social and political issues, but specifically in recent days about President Donald Trump’s clash with professional leagues.  More…

