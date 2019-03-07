WATCH: UPS Driver Forces Siren-Screaming Ambulance To Wait While He Refuses To Move

Thursday March 7, 2019
In a disturbing video, a UPS driver in Brooklyn, New York, is shown parked in a snowy street in order to make a delivery, then displaying colossal insensitivity when paramedics in an ambulance behind him scream their siren to alert him they need to get through by refusing to move his truck for over 30 seconds.  More…

