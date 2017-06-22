We should thank millennials for ruining these terrible products
According to Business Insider, millennials are “Killing Chains Like Buffalo Wild Wings and Applebee’s.” This isn’t the first thing that we’ve killed by stubbornly refusing to spend money on it. Last year millennials got accused of wiping out everything from mass-market beers like Budweiser and Coors to the diamond industry to bar soap. More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at June 22, 2017
Filed in category: Business, Interesting, Obvious, Social, Tabloid,
Filed in category: Business, Interesting, Obvious, Social, Tabloid,