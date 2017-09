Website ‘Rotten Tomatoes’ blamed for bad movie season

Box office revenue in North America totaled $3.8 billion, a 15 percent decline from the same span last year. Ready for the truly alarming part? Hollywood is blaming a website: Rotten Tomatoes. “I think it’s the destruction of our business,” Brett Ratner, the director, producer and film financier, said at a film festival this year. More…