What will happen to Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion now?

The Playboy Mansion was sold to Hefner’s neighbor Daren Metropoulos of Metropoulos & Co. for $100 million in August 2016. The condition of sale mandated Hefner would live out his days in the plush pad before any renovations would begin by Metropoulos. Under the agreement, Hefner also agreed to pay $1 million a year in rent. More…