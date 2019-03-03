Who knew ‘Pawn Stars’ host Rick Harrison would be the smartest person in the room?

“Pawn Stars” host Rick Harrison delivered his speech on ‘the stupidity of socialism’ at a Washington, D.C. gathering. “Socialism is just stupid,” he said. “It’s literally like heroin. The first shot is great. For a little bit it’s wonderful, but then the rest of your life is a living hell. And that’s literally what the socialists are doing.” “Once you give someone something it’s hard to take it away… then you get Venezuela.” More…