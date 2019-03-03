Sunday March 3, 2019
Home » Advice, Amusing, Celebrities, Obvious, Politics, Tabloid » Who knew ‘Pawn Stars’ host Rick Harrison would be the smartest person in the room?

Who knew ‘Pawn Stars’ host Rick Harrison would be the smartest person in the room?

“Pawn Stars” host Rick Harrison delivered his speech on ‘the stupidity of socialism’ at a Washington, D.C. gathering. “Socialism is just stupid,” he said. “It’s literally like heroin. The first shot is great. For a little bit it’s wonderful, but then the rest of your life is a living hell. And that’s literally what the socialists are doing.” “Once you give someone something it’s hard to take it away… then you get Venezuela.”  More…

Posted by at March 3, 2019
Filed in category: Advice, Amusing, Celebrities, Obvious, Politics, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives