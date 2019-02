Why Amazon’s Queens fiasco is reminiscent of an old Bronx flub

It’s déjà vu all over again. A decade ago, The Bronx was poised for the retail redevelopment of the Kingsbridge Armory. There were many neighborhood critics, including unions, at the time. Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. railed against the plan for future stores to pay the demanded $10, stating in effect that no jobs were better than low-paying jobs. More…