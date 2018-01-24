Wednesday January 24, 2018
Why Apple’s Tim Cook doesn’t want his nephew to use social networks

Although he runs the biggest tech company on the planet, Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook is concerned by the risk that technology poses to kids. Speaking at Harlow College in Essex, England, last week, Cook said there should be limits on the use of technology in schools, and said he doesn’t want his young nephew using social media.  More…

