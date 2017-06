Why are CEOs getting paid tons of money for nothing?

Marissa Mayer will pocket $186 million when Verizon fully acquires Yahoo next month — for essentially doing nothing. Yahoo’s core business stagnated under Meyer’s leadership. However, when she took the job, she inherited Yahoo’s 15 percent stake in Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce colossus. Alibaba’s increasing value caused Yahoo stock to double over her five-year tenure. More…