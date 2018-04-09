Why millennials will learn nothing from Facebook’s privacy crisis
Last year it seemed Mark Zuckerberg was looking for a way into politics. Now he could be looking for a way out. He told reporters he’d made a “huge mistake” in not prioritizing the protection of user data, but millennials don’t care. Millennials believe that everyone is eventually going to know everything about them anyway. More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at April 9, 2018
