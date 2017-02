Why New York’s high tobacco taxes cost the state billions

A recent study found that more than half of the cigarettes consumed in New York are smuggled in — the nation’s highest rate. For 2015, the state lost $1.63 billion because of untaxed sales. The $13-a-pack Marlboros you buy in Manhattan — with the correct tax stamps — comes with $4.35 state tax levy and an additional $1.50 in city tax — the result of a decade-long quadrupling in local tobacco taxes. More…