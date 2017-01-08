Sunday January 8, 2017
Why skeptics think ‘miraculous’ dresser rescue was a stunt

Internet skeptics are suggesting that the viral video that shows a 2-year-old’s heroic rescue of his twin brother from beneath a fallen dresser is too good to be true. With the video — showing Brock Shoff of Utah lifting the dresser off his brother Bowdy — now spread across the web, social media has lit up with frame-by-frame “evidence” that it was all a set-up.  More…

