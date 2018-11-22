Thursday November 22, 2018
Woman finds her diamond before proposal and ‘ring shames’ herself

A soon-to-be fiancée was slammed online after she discovered her engagement ring in her boyfriend’s belongings and complained about it on Facebook — before the proposal even happened. “Ewwwww. Self shame Friday here I come,” she wrote. “Found this in the BF’s nightstand. Not a fan.”  More…

