Woman finds her diamond before proposal and ‘ring shames’ herself
A soon-to-be fiancée was slammed online after she discovered her engagement ring in her boyfriend’s belongings and complained about it on Facebook — before the proposal even happened. “Ewwwww. Self shame Friday here I come,” she wrote. “Found this in the BF’s nightstand. Not a fan.” More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at November 22, 2018
