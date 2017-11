Woman who gave Donald Trump the middle finger fired from her job

A woman whose picture went viral after she raised her middle finger at Donald Trump as his motorcade passed her on her bicycle has been fired from her job. Juli Briskman was cycling in Virginia last month when she offered the gesture in a gut reaction to Trump’s policies, she said. “He was passing by and my blood just started to boil,” she told the Huffington Post. “I’m thinking, Daca recipients are getting kicked out. More…