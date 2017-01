Wonder Woman not ‘feminist’ enough for Social Justice Warriors

The Social Justice Warriors have ousted Wonder Woman from her honorary UN ambassadorship for the empowerment of women after just two months. The petitioners admit Wonder Woman was invented as a “strong and independent ‘warrior’ woman with a feminist message.” But they fumed that she’s a “white woman of impossible proportions.” Yeah, but does the new ambassador have to resemble Lena Dunham? More…