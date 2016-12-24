Saturday December 24, 2016
World’s most wanted man is dead: Rookie Italian policeman guns down fugitive Berlin killer screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’ after he shoots his fellow officer when they confront him in Milan

Berlin truck terrorist Anis Amri has been shot dead after a gunfight with police in Milan in the early hours of this morning. The Tunisian pulled a gun from his backpack, screamed ‘Allahu Akbar’ and opened fire on two officers – hitting one in the shoulder – before being shot dead after getting off a train from France.  More…

