Wrangler’s collab with rapper Lil Nas X gets boycotted by fans

For those who didn’t know, country fans take their jeans seriously — very seriously. Wrangler came under fire this week after launching a denim collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X, which is inspired by his hit song, “Old Town Road.” Fans have started boycotting, claiming “true cowboys” would never wear the new duds — or listen to Lil Nas X. More…