Sunday August 6, 2017
YouTube Daredevil Pleads Guilty in Death-Defying Jumps Off Orange County Buildings, Cliffs

A 28-year-old man known as the masked thrill-seeker “8booth,” notorious for videos of his death-defying leaps off buildings and cliffs in Laguna Beach and Newport Beach, was sentenced Friday to probation, community service and a day in Orange County Jail after pleading guilty to four misdemeanors.  More…

